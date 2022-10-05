NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the first nine months of the year, the city has already surpassed the total number of homicides from each of the last two years according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

The number of homicides was surpassed on Sunday (October 2), with 220 reported homicides in 2022. That is two more than last year, which had a total of 218 homicides, and 19 more than in 2020 which had 201 homicides. Along with the increase in violent crime, armed robberies are outpacing all other violent crimes with a year-to-date total of 417, and they are occurring at an increased rate in every single NOPD District according to the Orleans Crime Bulletin.

The combined total of fatal and non-fatal shooting incidents in 2022 reached 534 . Out of 534 shootings, 174 of them have been fatal meaning that there is a 33% fatality rate. Last year, 25% of all shooting incidents resulted in a fatality according to the MCC.