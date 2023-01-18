Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is behind bars in the case of an Algiers homicide investigation from April 2022.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, on Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Jestin Kinard was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined the wound to be the official cause of death.

Through investigations, the now 18-year-old was found to be the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued. He was found in Pearl River County, Mississippi, arrested, and extradited to New Orleans.

The teen now faces a charge of second-degree murder. Due to the age of the suspect at the time of the crime, his identity was not released. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300.

