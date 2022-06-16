NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 15, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating two separate shootings on I-10.

According to NOPD, the first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m.

Police reports show that a female victim’s car was struck multiple times with gunfire on I-10 East on Exit 245.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by EMS reported NOPD.

A few hours later, NOPD began investigating another incident.

Police reported the incident happened on I-10 West on Franklin Avenue around 10 p.m.

Reports show that a male victim was driving on I-10 when shots were fired at his vehicle. The victim realized he had been shot and went to a local hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.