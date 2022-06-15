NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — On June, 15 two wanted suspects were booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to the fatal shooting of a grandmother at a high school graduation.

Both Laverne Duplessis and Frank Bartholomew were booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 14 before 3 p.m. according to inmate records.

Duplessis was booked on three separate charges according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office’s public information online.

She was charged with manslaughter, a firearm at school or school function, and obstruction of justice.

Bartholomew was booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for obstruction of justice.