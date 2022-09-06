NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a double homicide in the Little Woods area Tuesday. The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive, where two men were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release both victims’ name’s after an autopsy is done and the families are notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.