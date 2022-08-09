NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Monday night in New Orleans East. According to police, two juvenile males were shot near the intersection of Curran and Buffalo Roads. Initial reports show that two victims sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Investigators say that the incident was reported to the police around 10:15 p.m. The boys arrived at a local hospital on their own to be treated. The current condition of the two is unknown at the time. There is no additional information on what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NOPD 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.