NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A wellness check turned deadly Tuesday night in Treme.

On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a double homicide that happened near Lafitte Greenway. According to the NOPD, a wellness check was requested by neighbors in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man and a woman who were shot. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the two victims dead on the scene. The names of the victims are withheld until family members are notified.

The incident is still under investigation. Detectives are gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for this offense and the motive behind it. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is the lead investigator and can be reached at (504) 658-5300