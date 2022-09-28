NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating two separate homicides overnight. Police report that two male victims were shot to death.

According to the NOPD, the first shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police say a male victim was shot on I-10 East near Exit 239A-B. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

About an hour later, the NOPD reported another deadly shooting that happened near the Seventh Ward. Police say they were notified of the shooting around 12:14 a.m., and say that it happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne Avenue.

Emergency responders found a male victim of unknown age at the scene with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD is investigating what led up to the two incidents and has not released any other information on the suspect or motives. Anyone with information on the deadly shootings is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.