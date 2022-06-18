NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two of the five suspects wanted for the June 5 reckless driving incident, have been arrested, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues with a number of cars stunt driving in the middle of the street, holding up traffic. Other drivers said they were frustrated by the acts in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of all five suspects, on June 10.

A 17-year-old juvenile white male from Denham Springs, La., surrendered to NOPD on June 13. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on charges of:

Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00

Simple assault

Inciting to riot

Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce

Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior

26-year-old Eduardo Gomez surrendered to police on June 16. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce

Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior

Rioting

The search continue for three others involved in the crime:

Tyler McKinney (B/M DOB: 11-02-2000) of New Orleans, wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.

A 17-year-old juvenile white male from Kenner, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.

A 16-year-old juvenile white male from Metairie, La., wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; principal to felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; principal to simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior; and for rioting.

The June 5 incident remains under investigation along with similar ones that have happened across the city.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation of this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.