NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim shot and killed in the Lower Garden District on Oct. 4.

According to officers, at 8:54 p.m. they responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets where they found the scene but no victims.

Officers later learned two shooting victims arrived at a local hospital at the same time where one later died from their injuries.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

Johnson was reportedly a student at L.B. Landry. Chief Operating Office of the Algiers Charter School Association Tammi Major released a statement on the passing of the student.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a Buccaneer last night; our school community shares in the grief of the student’s family and friends. We stand with them during this challenging time.



The Buccaneer student was a cherished member of our school family, and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled. We will forever remember the moments we shared and their positive impact on our school. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends. Our school community is here to support them, and we hope that, in time, their hearts will find healing. We support faculty and staff by providing grief counseling services from our mental health counselors, social workers, and Children’s Bureau clinicians during this challenging time. Chief Operating Office Tammi Griffin-Major, Ed.D.

