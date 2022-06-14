NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) – Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday that after months of negotiations the city of New Orleans has received $155 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The investment comes after the $194 million that the city has already received bringing the total for the federal government’s allotment to New Orleans to $388 million.

“This is wonderful news for the residents of the City of New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “This federal investment is the culmination of the tireless work my administration has put in to ensure the City of New Orleans receives the funding she deserves. This commitment will allow us to address our critical public safety, housing, infrastructure and technology needs, as well as enhance basic city services and foster strategic economic development.”

The Cantrell Administration formed the Stimulus Command Task Force in 2021 made up of community leaders, small business owners and partners such as the Urban League of Louisiana and the Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and identified the many projects that could receive these funds:

$42 million for public safety to fund new equipment for the NOPD Training Academy and DNA Crime Lab, new police cars and ambulances, specialty equipment for NOEMS, replacement of the Fire Station Alerting System

for public safety to fund new equipment for the NOPD Training Academy and DNA Crime Lab, new police cars and ambulances, specialty equipment for NOEMS, replacement of the Fire Station Alerting System More than $100 million in generational economic and workforce development, including projects that will allow us to implement the Plan for Generational Economic Transformation, programs that support our culture bearers and expand the film industry, and programs that provide and support opportunities for our youth

in generational economic and workforce development, including projects that will allow us to implement the Plan for Generational Economic Transformation, programs that support our culture bearers and expand the film industry, and programs that provide and support opportunities for our youth More than $95 million in affordable housing and public programs that provide direct support to residents

in affordable housing and public programs that provide direct support to residents $10-15 million for sanitation costs, convenience centers, and illegal dumping remediation

for sanitation costs, convenience centers, and illegal dumping remediation $12 million for new and improved technology, including city-owned fiber infrastructure, an electric vehicle pilot with NOPD, overhauling the City’s permitting software, creating City Digital Learning Centers, and bringing in new solutions for document and work order management

for new and improved technology, including city-owned fiber infrastructure, an electric vehicle pilot with NOPD, overhauling the City’s permitting software, creating City Digital Learning Centers, and bringing in new solutions for document and work order management $5-10 million for improving maternal and child health in the city, and supporting health and hygiene needs for vulnerable populations

“We look forward to continued collaboration in order to ensure that these projects, designed to improve the quality of life for all our residents, are implemented,” said Mayor Cantrell.