NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Nestled along the banks of the Mississippi River, A Studio in the Woods will host the 13th annual FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature, offering a blend of artistic and environmental experiences for all ages.

The event will highlight art with an environmental focus, including a beading workshop with Spy Boy Walter Sandifer of the Beautiful Creole Apache, and a puppet show about climate change and Mardi Gras, presented by Quintron and Miss Pussycat.

Organizers say there will be a variety of musical performances. This year’s lineup includes RAM Haiti and Brass-A-Holics and former Rising Resident Andrina Turenne.

Nature enthusiasts can look forward to walks in the woods led by Tulane University scientists, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the natural environment.

For kids, the festival offers a plethora of activities. These range from the popular “Build a Clay Forest” to engaging water literacy activities with Ripple Effect and sand exploration with Glass Half Full and ReCoast.

Keeping the environment in focus, the Environmental Justice Hub will feature prominent groups like Concerned Citizens of St. John and Rise St. James, alongside artist Ida Aronson, shedding light on crucial environmental issues.

This unique celebration is not just a showcase of art and nature but also an exclusive opportunity, as FORESTival marks the only time throughout the year when A Studio in the Woods opens its gates to the general public.

The 13th annual FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature is on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at A Studio in the Woods, located at 13401 Patterson Rd. in Lower Algiers. The suggested donation for attending is $15 per adult, with free entry for children.

