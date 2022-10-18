NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Roch early Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, police found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies. Investigators determined the two victims were 14-year-old boys. One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he was last listed in stable condition according to the NOPD.

Police are still looking into what led up to the incident. Detectives are gathering information and ask anyone with information to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the name of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

