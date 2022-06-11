NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The first suspect in the May 31 deadly shooting of an elderly woman at a high school graduation located at Xavier University, has been arrested.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest on 18-year-old Brandon Rock in connection to the incident. Rock was wanted on charges of manslaughter and carrying a gun in a gun-free zone.

The Morris Jeff High School graduating class of 2022 day of celebration, was interrupted by gunfire after a fight broke out between two females. Police said three people were shot, including a grandmother of one of the graduates.

NOPD reports the woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Arrest warrants are currently active for three others in the crime:

40-year-old Laverne Duplessis is wanted for manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and carrying a gun in a gun-free zone.

49-year-old Frank Bartholomew has a warrant issued for obstruction of justice.

A 15-year-old boy who was carrying a gun in a gun-free zone as well reported Ferguson. The 15-year-old was also one of the individuals shot in the incident.

The two females that started the argument were not charged in the incident.

A total of six guns were taken from the scene and according to Chief Ferguson there have been many tips giving from those in the community.

“People are bringing weapons to graduations, not balloons flowers, not cards, commending our youth as they are taking a huge step in their lives, we have to think about the mentality of where we are in society, ” said Ferguson.