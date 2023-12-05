NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Did you buy a lottery ticket in New Orleans this summer? If so, you might be a millionaire.

A $1.9 million Lotto lottery ticket sold in the Mid-City area of New Orleans is set to expire in February.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Winn Dixie at 401 N. Carrollton Ave. in New Orleans.

The drawing was held on Aug. 30, 2023.

As of Tuesday, there are 83 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket expires on Feb. 26, 2024.

