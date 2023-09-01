NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Someone won a $1.85 million Louisiana Lottery jackpot with a ticket purchased in New Orleans.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at the Winn-Dixie store on North Carrolton Avenue.

The winning numbers were 08, 09, 11, 14, 32 and 41.

Check your tickets, you may be a millionaire!

