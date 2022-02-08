BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Orion Laboratories teams up with LA Wallet to create a feature that will offer COVID-19 test results in the app.

“We are excited about our collaboration with LA Wallet, which allows us to offer a convenient,

reliable, and secure way for individuals to access and provide verifiable COVID-19 test results”

said David Slaughter, Chief Executive Officer at Orion Laboratories. “The ability to view your

latest test results as a verifiable SMART Health Card provides numerous advantages as we

continue to navigate COVID-19. For example, you might show your negative status to your

employer or school to prevent quarantine or for travel when required to show your COVID-19

vaccination or test status to board a flight.”

The new feature is available for PCR tests performed at Orion Laboratories locations. Click here to schedule an appointment.