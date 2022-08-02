NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NFL football season is almost here and many fans will soon be filling the Caesars Superdome in support of the New Orleans Saints. Just in time for kickoff, the Saints announced a partnership with Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP to bring in-stadium mobile ordering to fans.

Waitr has been revealing its company-wide rebrand as the business transitions to a broader “deliver anything ASAP” model. Fans in select sections of the Superdome will be able to skip the line and order food and beverages right from their phones for all Saints home games.

Fans can skip the line by scanning QR codes in the concourse or by downloading the ASAP app. Customers will be alerted when their order is ready for pickup. In addition to the rebranded platform, ASAP brand ambassadors will be stationed throughout the stadium educate fans on mobile ordering.

“We’re excited to provide this unique stadium experience for some of the best fans in the NFL,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO, and Chairman of Waitr Holdings Inc. “Our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology provides what we consider an essential service because it allows Saints fans to skip the concession lines and pick up their order without missing any of the game action.”