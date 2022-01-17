Orange you glad Whataburger is here? New location now open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Whataburger has added a new location in Baton Rouge, so get ready for all the spicy ketchup one can desire!

The new location is at 5851 Creek Centre Drive and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Features include custom wall art to honor Baton Rouge’s hometown landmarks, a double drive-thru lane and digital menu boards. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders are coming soon. Whataburger is a sponsor for LSU’s athletics program, so the restaurant has custom-designed sports-centric wall art.

Matt Anderson (middle) with Whataburger employees.

Julian Fleming (right) at Creek Centre Drive Whataburger opening.

Cole Lambert and Will King with Whataburger employees. All photos and names courtesy of Whataburger.

Look at the online menu to see what’s available.