Orange you glad Whataburger is here? New location now open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Whataburger has added a new location in Baton Rouge, so get ready for all the spicy ketchup one can desire!
The new location is at 5851 Creek Centre Drive and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Features include custom wall art to honor Baton Rouge’s hometown landmarks, a double drive-thru lane and digital menu boards. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders are coming soon. Whataburger is a sponsor for LSU’s athletics program, so the restaurant has custom-designed sports-centric wall art.
Look at the online menu to see what’s available.