OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase

MONROE, LA – According to the police report, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call off Register Road in Calhoun in reference to a male waving a gun in the driveway. As deputies arrived, an American Tradition motor home was leaving Register Road.

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Donald Harger didn’t stop. Harger drove into a parking lot and struck a vehicle while trying to turn around. He also drove through a family member’s yard on Brownie Road, running over the mailbox. State police successfully deployed spike strips at two different locations.

Harger drove the vehicle back to the residence on two front rims. When he exited the vehicle he ignored numerous commands and tasers were deployed.

According to the police report, Harger’s wife states her husband had become irate and belligerent after consuming margaritas all day. She had asked Harger to calm down, to which he then pushed her and threw a spatula at her. The second victim, the adult daughter, states she slapped Harger in self-defense as he charged towards her and grabbed her hair. Harger than threw her to the ground. The daughter told police, she tried to run to her 1-year old child, who was in a playpen, but Harger chased her and held her down until other individuals in the residence came to her aid.

Donald Harger is being charged with two counts of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, two counts of resisting an officer, Two hit and runs, and aggravated assault upon a Peace Officer. In addition to those charges, Harger was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated. He was also booked under a separate case for a domestic incident that occurred earlier that day.