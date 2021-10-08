Operation Blue Roof sign-up deadline approaches; 20,000th roof installed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives an update on Operation Blue Roof installations as the Oct. 15 sign-up deadline approaches.

Commander of USACE Hurricane Ida Response Team Col. Zachary Miller said the 20,000th roof has been installed, with nearly 1,600 roofs installed in one day on Oct. 7.

“While we do celebrate the fact that we hit the 20,000 milestone, we’re also mindful that we’ve got a lot of people still to get to,” said Miller.

In his update, Miller thanked FEMA, the state, parish and local leaders, contractors and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees for their work as storm recovery continues.

Parishes eligible for the program include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

For more information or to apply to the Blue Roof Program, click here. Applications can be made over the phone by calling 888-ROOF-BLU.