Opelousas woman killed after being struck by train

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman is dead after being struck by a train just outside of Opelousas.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodaux, Union Pacific Railroad reported that one of their trains hit a female pedestrian walking near the track at 3:16 p.m. on Friday. Officers with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of Heather Wells Compton of Opelousas near Jennings Rd. and Hwy 190 outside of Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office want to remind everyone that it is illegal to be on or walk near the tracks. Trains cannot stop quickly enough to avoid striking anything on or near the tracks.