Opelousas woman accused of shooting mother still on the run; family speak out

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The search for a woman who allegedly shot and wounded her mother in St. Landry Parish is ongoing.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff officials say Ashley Sims she is wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Sims may be driving a black 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV, officials say.

The shooting happened Friday in the 100 block of Lofton Street near Opelousas.

Sims is accused of pulled out a gun and shooting her mother Vera Sims during an argument.

Vera Sims was struck multiple times in the abdomen and lower parts of her body.

She was transported to Ochsner Lafayette General where she has gone through surgery and is now recovering in the ICU.

Christopher Sims is the son of Vera Sims and the suspect’s brother.

He is speaking out to News 10 about what happened.

“My mom said she walked in the room with a gun and said I’m going to kill you,” Christopher Sims, son of Vera Sims said.

Sims still can’t believe his sister shot their mother.

“I didn’t know how to react to it at first, but it was shocking,” added Sims.

38-year-old Ashley Sims and her four kids stayed with her mother after Ashley Sims recently lost her home due a fire. The brother believes the sister may have been on drugs.

“Dealing with trying to get her to get help for substance abuse and we used to try to tell her to leave it alone, and she got into the harder stuff,” Sims tells to News Ten.

Sims said the family was making plans for the Thanksgiving holidays.

“We talked about meeting for Thanksgiving, and everybody was happy. We ate, and we talked, laughing and joking. I didn’t see any strains in their relationship,” he said.

A message from brother to sister; Christopher Sims tells his sister Ashley.

“Ashley, if you’re watching, turn yourself in. We know that wasn’t you. You need substance abuse counseling and healing, the power of God. Turn yourself in. Don’t hurt anyone else,” an emotional Sims said.



