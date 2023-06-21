OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A 68-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on multiple charges of sexual battery to multiple victims dating back to 2004.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, a parent met with deputies on June 1 with claims their daughter was sexually abused by 68-year-old Alan Courville of Opelousas. Courville had been a mathematics teacher at Opelousas Junior High School.

Juvenile 1 stated that Courville had touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

Juvenile 2 stated that she was being touched inappropriately by Courville beginning in her early childhood years.

The third victim stated that she was touched inappropriately by Courville multiple times during a 4 year period.

The fourth victim stated that she was touched inappropriately by Courville during her childhood years.

When questioned by detectives, Courville admitted to the allegations, authorities said.

Courville was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday and charged with 2 counts of sexual battery and 5 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.