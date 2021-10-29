Opelousas High School requests full-time police officer to deter bad behavior

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La, (KLFY) — Opelousas High School is hoping to get a full-time police officer to help patrol the hallways. The school is asking for help from law enforcement to crack down on disruptions during the school day.

“It will create an avenue of trust between the police officer and the student body, as well as the teachers at that campus,” said Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.

The St. Landry Parish School System and Opelousas Police are in discussions about placing an officer to help put misbehaving students in check.

“Believe it or not, young people welcome that kind of atmosphere.,” said McLendon. “They want to feel safe. Their parents want to feel safe. The teachers want to teach in a safe environment.”

The school has approximately 800 students, and some can be rowdy at times. Principal Ricky Julien recently told the school board executive committee there’s fighting and other types of unruly behavior.

Another idea is to have more video surveillance cameras to help crackdown.

All of this will be under consideration at the next St. Landry Parish School Board meeting.

Julien says the officer could begin working the hallways by the end of November, upon approval by the school board.