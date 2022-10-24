Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85.

On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck driver remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.