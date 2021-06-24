One victim speaks out after judge drops charges against Derrius Guice

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Domestic violence charges are being dropped against former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice after he and his accuser reached a settlement.

Four misdemeanor charges were dropped against Guice. He was arrested in August of 2020.

LSU student Samantha Brennan says while she supports the accuser, justice has not been served.

“It’s unfortunate because it feels like he is kind of getting away,” Brennan said. “With everything again, and there are still no criminal charges on his record which is unfortunate.”

Brennan paved the path for Guice’s accusers to speak up. In a USA Today article Brennan accused Guice of taking nudes photos of her without consent during her freshman year. Since then, she’s fought to get her police report from the school and demanded action.

“I was young at the time and did not want to tell my parents and I decided to just leave the state, drop out, instead of pressing charges against him,” she said. “I kind of guilt myself sometimes, that I had the chance to do something, but didn’t.”

Multiple LSU sexual assault survivors confessed their experience with the former Tiger.

Brennan says she plans to continue to speak up for those who are not ready to share their stories.

“I am not giving up yet, I still feel like there is more that I can maybe try to do.”