One local student is telling her story all the way to Harvard

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Did you know that Harvard University only accepted 3.43% of applicants for the Class of 2025?

One of that small percentage of students is from Zachary and her name is Ashley Johnson.

Where to start?

The Zachary High student is one of less than 2,000 students out of 57,435 in the Class of 2025 that will be heading to Cambridge.

Johnson is the 2021 Student of the Year at Zachary High School.

The 2021 Student of the Year earned a 5.0 GPA.

Johnson was recently recognized by the Zachary Community School Board.



Images courtesy of Tiesha Whitfield – Used with Permission

While deciding where to go to school, Johnson received 18 scholarship offers totaling $2,053,428.00.

Johnson is getting a full ride scholarship along with a relocation stipend to Harvard.

The day that Johnson found out she was accepted to Harvard will forever be remembered in the video below:

The schools that Johnson was considering include a who’s who of universities throughout the country:

Harvard University

Xavier University

Fordham University

Louisiana State University

University of Missouri

DePaul University

St. Xavier University

University of San Francisco

Loyola University

Le Monye College

Millsaps College

Centenary College of Louisiana

University of Oklahoma

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Chicago

Washington University

When asked what kind of advice Ashley would give to others, her mom said, “Legacy! I’ve taught them to have a lasting impact on your community.”

As for what Johnson plans to study at Harvard, Johnson’s mom says Major Government and Political Science with a minor in African American Studies.

Ashley’s favorite subject is History and her favorite musical is Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda says in Hamilton, “History is entirely created by the person who tells the story.”

Ashley Johnson is telling her story and we look forward to seeing what it leads to in the future.