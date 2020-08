SLIDELL, LA – According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, only the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Reports show a middle aged woman went to park her car, when her leg locked up and she accidentally hit the gas pedal, driving through the front of the Hancock/Whitney Bank on East Gause.

Her injuries were minor, but she was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No one inside of the bank was injured.

This accident is still under investigation.