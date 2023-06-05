SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are saying that one man was killed and another is recovering after floodwaters trapped their vehicle beneath a bridge in Shreveport’s Ingleside community on Saturday afternoon.

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle trapped by rising waters beneath the Union Pacific Railway Bridge at Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue. First responders found heavy rains and quickly rising water when they arrived on the scene at 5:43 p.m., where they found two victims trapped inside of a submerged vehicle.

Rescuers entered the water and attempted to bring both men to safety but could only save the life of one man. The surviving adult male was examined by paramedics after being rescued, but officials say the body of a second male surfaced briefly, went back underwater, and did not surface again.

The attempt to locate the second victim Saturday evening was held up, as first responders had to be rescued themselves from the rising waters and swift currents.

The body of the second victim was recovered at 2:43 a.m.

The Caddo Coroner’s Office was notified when the victim was discovered.

The National Weather Service website states that when a flash flood warning has been issued, move immediately to high ground if you are in a flood-prone area. A flash flood is sudden and violent. It can take minutes to hours for a flash flood to develop, and flash flooding can occur in areas that are not currently receiving rain.

During a flood warning, flooding is imminent or occurring. Seek high ground if a flood warning is given for your area. A flood advisory occurs when flooding has the potential to become a nuisance but is not expected to reach the flood warning stage or flash flood stage. When a flood watch is in effect, be prepared because conditions are favorable for flooding and a flood could, therefore, possibly occur.