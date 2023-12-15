NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A personalized Louisiana license plate is raising eyebrows in Houston, Texas where one driver says he spotted the “racist” plate.

“I was just stuck in traffic. I looked over because I enjoy vanity plates. I took a look at it and then realized what does that say? And it said, ‘LINCHN1,'” said Andrew Hemingway.

(Courtesy: Andrew Hemingway)

Hemingway lives in Houston, where he was driving, and he says he saw this racist personalized license plate.

“I immediately pulled out my phone and took a picture. The argument could be made that he’s expressing himself, but what are you expressing? It is derogatory and it harkens back to a horrible part of American history, when an entire society was terrorized by their neighbors, essentially,” Hemingway said.

He went on to say, “If this guy’s name is ‘Linch,’ then I apologize, but in my opinion, he’s sending a clear message.”

He said he’s surprised the plate even got through in the first place.

“It is vulgar, hate speech,” Hemingway said.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles issued a statement in response to the plate.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles sent a notification to the owner, recalling the plate. A new plate will be assigned to the vehicle. Ethnic, racial, vulgar, or indecent connotation that may be offensive to good taste and decency are not allowed on personalized plates. In this particular request, Louisiana OMV personnel inadvertently overlooked this personalized license plate, leading to an unfortunate mistake. Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

After finding out that the Louisiana OMV made the decision to recall the plate, Hemingway said, “I hope nothing slips through the cracks in the future.”

Hemingway is proof that if you see something, say something.

“Obviously, thousands of people on the road, thousands of people have seen that license plate, why did it take so long for something to happen. I’m happy to shine a light on it. I’m happy to be playing a part in fixing a problem in our society,” Hemingway said.

