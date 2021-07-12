Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

OMV in Baton Rouge closing for two days this week “due to precautions related to COVID-19”

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you plan on going to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in Baton Rouge on Monday or Tuesday, do not go.

This location is going to be closed on those days.

The OMV released this statement with details about why the closure is necessary:

The Baton Rouge (Independence Blvd.) Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) location will be closed on Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, due to precautions related to COVID-19. The office is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, July 14. Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org. Customers are also encouraged to utilize www.expresslane.org for online services and a complete list of open offices.

The OMV location in Baton Rouge is usually open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

