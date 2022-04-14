LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police (LSP) have released details on what led to a shooting involving Lafayette Police Department (LPD) officers.

Officers with the LPD SWAT team were attempting to serve a “high-risk” warrant in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Ave. when it happened.

The subject of the warrant, Trevan Bonner, 18, was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier in the night in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Dr., according to LSP. Officials with LPD said a 13-year-old girl was injured in that shooting.

Officers attempted to establish communications with Bonner who refused to exit the residence, LSP said. As officers approached the home, they announced they were police officers and instructed Bonner to surrender.

According to Thomas Gossen with LSP, Bonner did not comply, so LPD officers used a marked armored vehicle to breach the door in the attempt to deploy a telephone to negotiate with him.

After breaching the door, an officer observed Bonner in the home holding a handgun. Officers deployed CS gas inside the house. Bonner then allegedly fired the handgun at the officers and several officers returned fire.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.