Off-duty Louisiana State Trooper arrested following fatal crash in Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of trooper Patrick Bell for his involvement in a fatal crash in Jasper County, Texas on Aug. 29.

The off-duty, 45-year-old Merryville native was assigned to Troop D in 2001, but has been on workers’ compensation leave since 2017.

Bell is being accused of striking a pedestrian with his 2018 GMC Sierra while driving westbound on Texas State Highway 63 resulting in the death of the victim.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Bell shortly after the crash, and an investigation since has revealed that Bell was over the legal limit for intoxication and subsequently arrested.

He is being charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Bell was taken into custody without incident this afternoon and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.