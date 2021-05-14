Octavia Felder becomes 1st black female officer in Walker PD history

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD)– History was made in Livingston Parish this week at the Walker Police Department.

Earlier this week the City of Walker swore in their first female African American to the Walker Police Department.

Octavia Felder made history and was sworn in at the age of 21.

Felder said, “Going through my head, it was like wow, it’s really you standing up here. you did it. Today is the day you actually made history.”

She says her passion for policing developed after a speeding ticket.

She said, “From that day, I came up here and I just started volunteering.”

She eventually realized this was her life mission.

“I fell in love with everything and everybody here. like the more, I started coming up here to volunteer and hang out. I realized that this was actually what I wanted to do,” said Felder.

Walker Police Department Police Chief David Addison said, “We got with her and she came to me and she talked to me about being a reserved officer.”

Chief Addison said that after a series of tests they were proud to recommend her to the city council.

He said, “It’s good to help a young person her age to get started on a path that she may follow for the rest of her life.”

He added, “If one day she wishes to become full-time and we do have a full-time opening, and she completed her training, we’d be glad to have her full-time.”

Octavia hopes to pave the way for others to follow.

Felder said, “I never thought that I would be standing here today, but the fact that I am is living proof that they can do anything they want to do.”

After her degree, she plans to dedicate her life to serving and helping others.

“My long-term goal, I want to be a homicide detective. so, hopefully, when I get the experience and training I need, I can use this along my journey,” said Felder.

Octavia said she appreciates all of the love and support from her family and friends.