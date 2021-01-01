Ochsner announces first babies of 2021

What better way to ring in the new year than with a beautiful new baby?

On social media, the first babies born in 2021 were announced from Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Baton Rouge.

For many, 2021 comes with hope, and for some families, that hope comes in the form of welcoming a new addition to their family.

The posts read:

Meet the first baby delivered at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge on New Year’s Day! Baby Eastyn was born ten minutes into the new year at 12:10 a.m.

Meet the first baby born at Ochsner Baptist in 2021 – Baby Mykael Williams, born at 5:47 a.m.

Congratulations to the Williams family – what a way to start 2021!

Happy New Year everyone!