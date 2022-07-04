LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on West Main St. that left a driver with gunshot wounds.

The Gramercy Police Department received a call a little after 6 p.m. on July 3 and “upon arriving at the scene, deputies and officers discovered a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied,” according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A large amount of bullet casings were also located at the crash scene.

The vehicle driven by the gunshot victim ended up coming to a stop after hitting a telephone pole.

The St. James Volunteer Fire Department was asked to deal with leaking gasoline from the vehicle.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling on main street towards Lutcher when his vehicle was shot by occupants of another vehicle,” according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

While this was going on, deputies located the shooting victim in stable condition at St. James Hospital.

The shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by friends right after the shooting took place.

No one else was hurt during this shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, please call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.