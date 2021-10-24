Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, according to the state labor department.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.