Louisiana girls’ track coach arrested on prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The girls’ track coach at Northside High School has been arrested and faces charges of prohibited sexual conduct.

According to the Lafayette Parish online jail tracking, Ernest Lazard, 41, was taken into custody Monday, October 11. He was held on a $10,000 bond. As of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show Lazard is no longer in custody.

Online records list Lazard as the girls’ track coach at Northside High. KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish Schools System for comment on the arrest.

Spokesperson Allison Dickinson issued the following statement:

Please be advised that LPSS will not disclose information regarding the private life of our students/staff or any personnel matters. This includes: Illness/Death, Anonymous complaints not yet brought to the attention of school level or district staff, Allegations/investigations, Employment status (i.e paid leave, etc.) or reasons for employment status change. Please note that a change in employment status is reflected in the minutes of LPSS board meetings which are located online under Board Docs.” Allison Dickerson, LPSS