Northshore High principal selected as new St. Tammany Parish Public School System Superintendent

The St. Tammany Parish School Board appointed Frank Jabbia, the current principal of Northshore High, as the next superintendent of the St. Tammany Parish Public School System.

“We believe Frank Jabbia will provide the leadership necessary to get our School System to where it needs to be to provide the opportunities our students and community deserve,” said School Board President Michael Nation. “On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working with Mr. Jabbia because he has demonstrated exceptional leadership at his school and with the schools administrators in our district, especially during the COVID-19 situation.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our School System and appreciate the confidence the School Board has in me to fill this important role,” said Frank Jabbia. “I look forward to working together with the School Board, our employees, students and their families, and our entire community as we continue to grow our district and do what is necessary to prepare Every Child, Every Day for a Successful Tomorrow.”

Jabbia will transition into the Superintendent role after contract negotiations are finalized and plans are in place for a transition at his school.

The School Board selected Mr. Jabbia after interviewing five qualified candidates for the position.

The superintendent selection process began in July following the retirement of Trey Folse.