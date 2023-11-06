MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a partnership with the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home, the Blue Stars Mothers of Northeast Louisiana Chapter 6 held a November Meet and Greet for their senior members at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Sunday, November 5.

President of the Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana Chapter 6, Jayme Watson, says the event aims to stimulate our seniors.

‘It’s just so special for them to know that we appreciate them from a mother’s standpoint. Our children are serving now, and they paved the way. They’ve been there and done that. They have stories to tell.”

The Meet and Greet event brought multiple non-profit organizations to honor and celebrate our local veterans. Watson says it is important to engage the younger generations with the older generations.

“It’s so great to see them playing cards, dominos, and checkers with the older generations. Each being patient with each other.”

Watson says there are many ways to show our appreciation for our veterans.

“I think they just need to feel important, to be recognized, and to not be invisible. We do that with cards and thank yous, and just sit down and talk to them, and ask them. They would love to tell their stories.”

Veterans also had the opportunity to enjoy the entertainment, hamburgers, desserts, and great company.

“Let them know how important they are. This Veteran’s Day is coming up, and our children are serving now. It just makes it so special,” explained Watson.

To contact the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home, call (318) 362-4206.

To contact the Blue Stars Mothers of Northeast Louisiana Chapter 6, call (318) 355-2146.

