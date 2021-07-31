North Oaks Medical Center opens urgent care clinics in Hammond, Ponchatoula, and Walker

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Friday evening North Oaks Health System announced three urgent care clinics will be open to patients starting August 2, 2021.

The clinics will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 1900 S. Morrison Blvd. Suite A, in Hammond, 530 W. Pine St., Suite 1 in Ponchatoula, and 28050 Walker S. Road, Suite L, in Walker.

They will specialize in the care of adults and children of all ages with illnesses and minor injuries. The clinics will also be staffed by ER-trained providers.

Most major insurance plans such as Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted. Patients will also have self-pay options.

Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged online.

“What sets North Oaks Urgent Care apart is its association with our emergency department as an extension of services for non-life-threatening medical conditions. This approach positions North Oaks Urgent Care to fill a need in our region for a level of medical attention between emergent and primary care that accommodates patients’ time and resources with shorter waits and less cost than a traditional hospital ER visit,” said Eric Neal, director of emergency services, urgent care and occupational health services for the health system.

Providers at North Oaks Urgent Care treat medical conditions that need immediate attention but are not life-threatening. Some examples include:

difficulty breathing (asthma)

sprains and strains

fractures

skin rash without fever

cuts that may require stitches

pink eye

minor foreign body removal

sinus issues

viruses like the flu, RSV, or COVID-19 (without complications).