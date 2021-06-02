North Louisiana: Woman with “help me” sign in car sets off multi-agency search

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Greenwood police say at least four law enforcement agencies from two states were called to help find a woman who was spotted holding a “HELP ME” sign in the backseat of a car.

Officers received a call from a citizen Wednesday morning who told police they saw a woman holding the sign in a car while a man was driving.

After searching for the car and the people inside of it, the couple was later found at The Outpost in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was not in danger and she held the sign up out of spite because the two of them were arguing over money to gamble with.

Both the man and the woman, whose names have not been released to the public, reportedly have warrants out of Oklahoma. GPD says authorities from Oklahoma would not extradite the couple because their jail is being remodeled.

Police say they found meth pipes and other paraphernalia inside a metal prayer box owned by the couple. They were both served subpoenas and released by Greenwood PD.