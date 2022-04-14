NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide on April 13.

According to NOPD, a report of a man down was made at Mayo Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road just before midnight.

When police arrived at the location they found a male victim lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.