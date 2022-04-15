NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department began investigating an armed carjacking that happened on April 14.

Reports show that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 500 blk Louisa St.

According to NOPD, 2 suspects were involved, one was confirmed to be a 17-year-old.

Police records state that an unknown suspect approached a 48-year-old victim while armed and demanded the victim’s car. According to the police, the victim complied.

When the suspect attempted to flee in the victim’s car, reports show that the victim shot the suspect.

The suspect fled to a local hospital in another vehicle driven by the 17-year-old suspect.