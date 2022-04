NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect accused of armed robbery in Gentilly.

According to NOPD, the suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue on April 5.

Investigators reported the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free at 1-8777-903-7867.