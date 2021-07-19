NOPD says BMW 3-Series possible car involved in fatal hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Westbank

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reports that a dark colored car – possibly a BMW 3-Series sedan – is the vehicle police are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run on the Westbank on Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. the vehicle in question struck and killed a man riding a bicycle through the intersection of General de Gaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway in Algiers, La.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle briefly stopped the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the collision, the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

The vehicle is believed to have heavy front-end damage and missing pieces to the front grill.

BMW 3-Series sedan believed be similar to the vehicle used in a fatal hit-and-run on the Westbank Sunday, July 18, 2021

A stock photo of the car matching the description of suspect’s vehicle has been provided above for reference purposes

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.