NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to three separate shootings Friday night around the same time.

On April 8, NOPD reported a shooting that happened around 8:00 p.m.

Police reported the incident happened at the intersection of Lamarque and Belleville streets.

Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim arrived on his own at an area hospital.

NOPD reported the second shooting a few minutes after reporting the first.

According to NOPD, the second shooting happened in Central City around 9:30 p.m.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

Reports show that two men were shot and were taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated.

The third shooting happened on Paris Avenue & Senate Street.

Police said a male victim was shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

Earlier in the day, NOPD reported three other shootings that resulted in the death of 2 victims and sent another to the hospital.