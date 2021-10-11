NOPD investigates crash that claimed lives of two children

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, NOPD began investigating a crash in New Orleans East that killed two people and left another in the hospital.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-510 South and I-10 East. When they arrived, officers found two wrecked cars: a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler and a white Lexus.

An investigation revealed a man, a 15-year-old boy, and a two-year-old girl were traveling in the Lexus on I-510 South when their car was rear-ended by the Jeep driven by another man.

All three people in the Lexus were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment, however, both children succumbed to their injuries. The man was admitted under critical condition.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the names of the deceased children and determine an official cause of death once an autopsy is completed and family is notified.

NOPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Traffic Fatality Detective Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6208.