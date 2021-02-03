NOPD confirms warrant issued for Shreveport machete attack suspect in New Orleans homicide

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect in the machete attack Monday at a Shreveport hospital in connection with a fatal stabbing in New Orleans over the weekend.

According to NOPD Senior Public Information Officer Gary Scheets, a warrant has been issued on a charge of second-degree murder for Zaokoye Chatman, 27, in connection with a homicide that occurred on Sunday in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Chatman is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery in connection with the attack Monday afternoon at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport. Bond on those charges have been set at $300,000.

Police said both victims in the attack at the hospital suffered serious injuries and had surgery, but they are expected to survive.

According to Shreveport City Jail booking information, Chatman surrendered himself to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Police and was taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Shreveport police say he attacked his mother and another employee inside Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with a large knife on Monday before fleeing in an older model Saturn SUV.

The attack in Shreveport came one day after police in New Orleans released surveillance images of a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a man on St. Claude Ave. early Sunday afternoon. The images showed a man matching Chatman’s description, as well as an older model Saturn Vue.

Scheets said detectives were in Shreveport yesterday to question Chatman, who remained held at CCC as of late Wednesday morning.